Hungary, EBRD agree to buy 30 pct stake in Erste local unit

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development agreed on Monday to buy a combined 30 percent stake in the local unit of Erste Group Bank AG, Hungarian Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said.

Varga said Hungary would pay 38.9 billion forints ($140.92 million) for its 15 percent stake in the country's sixth-largest lender by assets based on end-2015 figures. Earlier Varga said the EBRD would pay the same amount for its own stake in Erste Bank Hungary.

EBRD Vice President Philip Bennett told the same news conference that the investment would enhance Erste Bank Hungary's capitalisation. ($1 = 276.05 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Adrian Croft)