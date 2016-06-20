FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Hungary, EBRD agree to buy 30 pct stake in Erste local unit
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 20, 2016 / 12:16 PM / a year ago

Hungary, EBRD agree to buy 30 pct stake in Erste local unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, June 20 (Reuters) - Hungary's government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development agreed on Monday to buy a combined 30 percent stake in the local unit of Erste Group Bank AG, Hungarian Economy Minister Mihaly Varga said.

Varga said Hungary would pay 38.9 billion forints ($140.92 million) for its 15 percent stake in the country's sixth-largest lender by assets based on end-2015 figures. Earlier Varga said the EBRD would pay the same amount for its own stake in Erste Bank Hungary.

EBRD Vice President Philip Bennett told the same news conference that the investment would enhance Erste Bank Hungary's capitalisation. ($1 = 276.05 forints) (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; editing by Adrian Croft)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.