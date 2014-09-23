FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste sees Hungary loan law costs of up to 360 mln eur in 2014
#Credit Markets
September 23, 2014 / 2:46 PM / 3 years ago

Erste sees Hungary loan law costs of up to 360 mln eur in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank expects a Hungarian law forcing banks to compensate customers for what officials call mispriced loans to cost it up to 360 million euros ($463.6 million) this year, a spokesman said on Tuesday.

Erste had originally estimated a charge of up to 300 million euros but amended this in July to say the final bill could rise by as much as 20 percent, he said.

Rival Raiffeisen Bank International boosted its estimate of the hit from the law by half to 240 million euros when warning it expected to post its first-ever annual loss this year.

1 US dollar = 0.7765 euro Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

