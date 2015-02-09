FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erste to offer Hungary govt, EBRD up to 15 pct stake -spokesman
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 9, 2015 / 1:26 PM / 3 years ago

Erste to offer Hungary govt, EBRD up to 15 pct stake -spokesman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste will offer the Hungarian government and the EBRD to acquire a stake in Erste’s Hungarian unit, a spokesman for Erste told Reuters on Monday, adding that the offer was conditional on policy changes in Hungary.

“If there is a change in the framework for the financial sector, we will invite both parties (the government and EBRD) to invest in our local entity (up to 15 percent),” Michael Mauritz, spokesman for Erste in Vienna said over the phone.

A Hungarian government spokeswoman declined to comment ahead of a 1500 GMT press conference where Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Erste Group Bank Chief Executive Andreas Treichl and EBRD President Suma Chakrabarti will sign a document. (Reporting by Krisztina Than)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.