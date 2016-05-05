FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hungary to close deal to buy Erste stake in May or June -minister
May 5, 2016

Hungary to close deal to buy Erste stake in May or June -minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BUDAPEST, May 5 (Reuters) - Hungary plans to close the deal to buy a 15 percent stake in Erste Bank’s Hungarian unit in May or June, Economy Minister Mihaly Varga told a news conference on Thursday.

He declined to reveal the price but said the government would pay the same price that the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) will pay for its own respective 15 percent stake in Erste Bank Hungary.

The EBRD said on Wednesday that it hoped to sign the agreement in the second quarter.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s government and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) agreed in February last year to take a 15 percent stake each in Erste’s local unit in return for a cut in Hungary’s hefty bank tax.

Reporting by Krisztina Than

