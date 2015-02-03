UPDATE 2-Erste, Raiffeisen deny talks on Hungary unit sale

(Recasts with both banks denying talks)

VIENNA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Austrian bank Erste Group is not in talks to buy the Hungarian operations of rival Raiffeisen Bank International, both banks said on Tuesday, denying a report on Hungarian website HVG.HU.

“We usually don’t comment on rumours but on this we can clearly say that there are no such talks,” a spokeswoman for Erste said of the HVG.HU report, which cited unnamed sources.

“We are not in negotiations with Erste Bank regarding (a) takeover of RBHU,” a Raiffeisen spokeswoman wrote in an email. She declined to comment on any talks with other potential buyers.

Raiffeisen, emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender, is due to present details next week of how it intends to reduce its risk-weighted assets by at least a fifth in the medium term as a way to improve its capital buffers.

Banks in Hungary have suffered under high taxes and government steps offering debt relief for many borrowers. Raiffeisen had considered selling the Hungary business a year ago but did not follow through.

Raiffeisen reports preliminary 2014 results on Monday. It has said its loss could top 500 million euros ($567.5 million) due to its business in Hungary and Ukraine, and if it has to write down its business in Russia, its single most profitable market.

Another senior executive said last month the bank could not ignore losses in Hungary indefinitely.

RBI shares, which have plumbed record lows this year amid investor concerns about its Russia and Ukraine exposure, rose 6.6 percent to 11.04 euros by 1530 GMT.

Shares in Erste, emerging Europe's third-biggest lender, gained 3.6 percent to 20.075 while the Stoxx European bank sector index rose 2.3 percent. ($1 = 0.8811 euros)