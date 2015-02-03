FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erste says not in talks to buy Raiffeisen Hungary business
Sections
Featured
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Rohingya refugee crisis
Domestic pressure keeps Suu Kyi silent on the Rohingya
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 3, 2015 / 1:01 PM / 3 years ago

Erste says not in talks to buy Raiffeisen Hungary business

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group is not holding talks to buy the Hungarian operations of Raiffeisen Bank International, Erste said on Tuesday in response to a Hungarian media report.

“We usually don’t comment on rumours but on this we can clearly say that there are no such talks,” a spokeswoman said after Hungarian website HVG.HU reported, citing unnamed sources, that Erste was in talks to buy Raiffeisen’s Hungarian unit or its retail business.

Raiffeisen Bank International, which is in the midst of a strategic review of operations, declined to comment. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Angelika Gruber; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.