FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erste expects stable to slightly better capital ratio
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2014 / 9:26 AM / 3 years ago

Erste expects stable to slightly better capital ratio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group expects its capital ratio to hold steady or improve slightly in the quarters ahead, Chief Financial Officer Gernot Mittendorfer told a conference call on Thursday.

The bank has forecast a fully loaded Tier 1 capital ratio “of comfortably above 10 percent” at the end of this year.

Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said it was too early to tell if improvements in its retail lending business seen in the third quarter marked a turnaround and that the bank would have to watch the trend for a few quarters. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.