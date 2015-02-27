FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Group CEO says started well in 2015
February 27, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

Erste Group CEO says started well in 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank started well in 2015 and has a chance to make money in all its markets in the years ahead, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said in a YouTube video released along with preliminary 2014 results.

“We now have a real chance that over the next two years we can operate profitably in all our markets and the two real problems that we had - Romania and Hungary - both look substantially better than they did last year. Our outlook in general for 2015, 2016, 2017 is no bad surprises any more,” he said.

“From a business point of view I think we are probably in the best situation of all our competitors in the region.” (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Editing by Michael Shields)

