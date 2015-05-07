Erste Group expects amicable solution in Hungary over compensation

VIENNA, May 7 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group expects an amicable solution of a bank row with the Hungarian government over compensation for a failed brokerage, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said on Thursday.

Hungary’s ruling Fidesz party has forced banks to finance the compensation of clients of Quaestor, which collapsed this year.

This could cost banks $100 million a year in increased payments into the OBA deposit insurance fund and the BEVA investor protection fund for up to 10 years, a central banker has told Reuters.

Treichl told a results conference call he did not want to speculate on the potential hit, adding: “But it would not be detrimental to the existence of Erste Bank Hungary and it’s not going to happen.”

He said the government’s handling of the case violated an agreement struck in February with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on taking a combined stake of up to 30 percent in Erste’s local unit.

“We have a very clear reading of the EBRD memorandum of understanding with the Hungarian government and it is very apparent that the handling of the Quaestor case is a clear breach of that memorandum of understanding,” he said.

“To our knowledge this has been communicated by the EBRD to the Hungarian government, therefore I believe that this matter will be solved somewhat amicably during the next few months.” (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Jason Neely)