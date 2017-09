VIENNA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Erste Group does not expect any further substantial hit in Hungary if the country converts foreign-currency loans into local forints next year as expected, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told a conference call on Thursday.

While Erste might face additional losses from the loan conversion, the likelihood for this was “relatively small” at this point in time, he said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Shadia Nasralla)