Erste Group sees smaller risk costs this year
August 7, 2015 / 5:57 AM / 2 years ago

Erste Group sees smaller risk costs this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank said it sees lower-than-expected risk costs this year as it reported better-than-expected second quarter net income on Friday.

The bank said it now sees risk costs of between 0.9 billion euros and 1.1 billion euros ($0.98 billion-$1.20 billion), compared with a previous view of between 1 billion and 1.2 billion, and added that the market backdrop was expected to be “conducive to credit expansion”.

It reported a second-quarter net income after minorities of 261.4 million euros, against expectations in a Reuters poll for 239 million. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

