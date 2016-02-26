FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Group's Q4 net profit beats forecasts
February 26, 2016 / 7:02 AM / 2 years ago

Erste Group's Q4 net profit beats forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group’s fourth-quarter net profit beat forecasts on Friday as the bank cited a reduction in non-performing loans and a positive economic trend in its markets, proposing a dividend at the high end of its guidance.

Net profit in the last three months of 2015 rose to 204 million euros ($225.5 million) from 42 million a year earlier, compared with an average forecast of 172 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Kirsti Knolle)

