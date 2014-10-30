FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Erste Group Q3 loss beats expectations, shares gain
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 30, 2014 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 2-Erste Group Q3 loss beats expectations, shares gain

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Q3 net loss 554 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 596 mln
    * Still sees 2014 loss of up to 1.6 billion euros
    * Operating results beat market expectations

 (Adds comments from conference call, market reaction)
    By Michael Shields
    VIENNA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Erste Group posted a
smaller than expected third-quarter loss as operating results
beat expectations, suggesting the worst might be over for the
Austrian lender as it cleans up problems on its balance sheet in
central and eastern Europe.
    Well-flagged hits from Romania and Hungary pushed emerging
Europe's number three lender to a quarterly loss of 554 million
euros ($698 million), beating the average estimate of 596
million in a Reuters poll of analysts. 
    That brought its nine-month loss to 1.48 billion euros, near
the midpoint of the record 1.4-1.6 billion euro loss it has
forecast for this year before earnings rebound in 2015.
    Chief Executive Andreas Treichl was coy on whether Erste
would post a fourth-quarter loss, saying only the bank kept its
outlook because some issues remained open.
    Loan-loss provisions and writedowns in Romania and costs for
a Hungarian law forcing banks to compensate clients for some
loans the government calls unfair have beset Erste.
    Hungary aims to convert the remaining stock of foreign
currency mortgages and home equity loans into forints in 2015,
but Treichl said the likelihood was "relatively small" that this
would cost Erste much money. 
    After falling by more than a fifth this year, Erste stock
trades at around 0.8 estimated book value for the next 12
months, a third below the median valuation for peers active in
the region, according to Thomson Reuters data.
    Shares rose 3 percent to 19.755 euros by 1023 GMT, the
leading gainers in the Stoxx European banking index,
which was down 1 percent.
    "We think the market will view positively the 5 percent
operating profit beat and further improvement in asset quality,"
analysts at Citi said in a research note.
    Selling off bad loans in Romania helped Erste get its
non-performing loan ratio down to 8.9 percent, the first time
since early 2012 it was below 9 percent, while net customer
loans rose for the second consecutive quarter.
    Treichl said it was too early to tell if improvements in its
retail lending business seen in the third quarter marked a
turnaround and that the bank would have to watch the trend for a
few quarters.
    ($1=0.7936 euro)

 (Additional reporting by Angelika Gruber; Editing by David
Goodman and Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.