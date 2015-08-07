UPDATE 2-Erste Group Bank eyes 2015 dividend as economies pick up

* Dividend targeted for 2015

* Q2 net income better than expected

* Sees risk costs 0.9-1.1 bln in 2015

* Confirms full year targets (Adds prospect of dividend, further comments by CEO)

By Angelika Gruber and Victoria Bryan

VIENNA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank said on Friday it was aiming to restore dividend payments for 2015, after reporting better than expected second-quarter results which were boosted by improving economies across central and eastern Europe.

Recovering from a record loss last year, the third-largest lender in eastern Europe is also benefiting from not having operations in Russia and Ukraine, where its regional rivals UniCredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Bank International have suffered due to the economic crisis in those countries.

“With the exception of Austria and Croatia, we do have relatively good growth in our region,” Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told analysts, adding the group would not be moving into any new countries, including Poland.

After Erste shareholders were left empty-handed last year, analysts were on average predicting a dividend of 0.55 euros a share for this year.

Treichl declined to comment on how much investors might get, saying it depended on new capital regulations.

Shares in the group rose over 2 percent after it reported a second-quarter net profit of 261.4 million euros, beating the average of analysts’ forecasts of 239 million euros given in a Reuters poll.

Erste Group, whose main markets include Austria, Czech Republic and Romania, said low-risk customer loans now account for 78.2 percent of its loan portfolio, the highest level since the start of the financial crisis in September 2008, while non-performing loans declined to 7.7 percent of gross loan volume, the lowest since December 2010.

Despite the improvement, Treichl stuck to the group’s 2015 targets, saying uncertainties remained due to possible regulatory changes, including consumer protection schemes in Croatia and after Austria’s financial watchdog proposed in June higher capital requirements for large banks.

Treichl said Hungary was the only country that didn’t contribute to profits in the first half, but said he was confident it would break even in the second half before a return to profit in 2016 thanks to an improving backdrop and plans by the country to reduce its banking tax.

Erste’s common equity tier 1 capital adequacy ratio under Basel III rules rose to 11.3 percent of risk-adjusted assets from 10.6 percent at the end of 2014.

Bank Austria said earlier this week it took a hit to profit from its Ukraine business but said it doesn’t expect the decline in Russian profits to worsen in the second half. ($1 = 0.9159 euros) (Editing by Maria Sheahan and Greg Mahlich)