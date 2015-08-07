FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Group eyes dividend for 2015
#Financials
August 7, 2015 / 8:28 AM / 2 years ago

Erste Group eyes dividend for 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank aims to pay a dividend for 2015, management said on Friday after the group reported better than expected second quarter results.

The bank, which did not pay a dividend for 2014, is also in talks with various parties for the sale of non-performing loans in Romania, and expects news on the matter in the third quarter.

The bank’s management also ruled out acquisitions to enter new countries for the next few years and said it was preparing to issue additional tier one equity next year.

“We are preparing ourselves but we have not made a final decision because we are waiting until we get clarity from the regulators,” Chief Financial Officer Gernot Mittendorfer told analysts on a conference call. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

