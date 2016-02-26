FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Erste Group's profit beats forecasts, resumes dividend payment
February 26, 2016 / 7:52 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Erste Group's profit beats forecasts, resumes dividend payment

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, quotes)

VIENNA, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group reported a better than expected fourth-quarter net profit on Friday thanks to a reduction in non-performing loans and increased lending and proposed a dividend payout at the higher end of its forecast.

Net profit in the last three months of 2015 rose to 204 million euros ($225.5 million) from 42 million a year earlier, compared with an average forecast of 172 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts.

That fourth-quarter figure was dented by 121 million euros in one-off charges in Hungary and Romania, the bank said, but its risk provisions shrank by more than twice that amount compared with the same period a year earlier.

“The interest rate environment remains challenging,” Erste’s Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said in a statement. “On a positive note, we have seen solid growth in lending, equally driven by the retail and corporate business.”

The bank’s common equity Tier 1 capital adequacy ratio stood at 12.3 percent of risk-adjusted assets at the end of last year, almost a point ahead of Austrian rival and fellow central and eastern European lender Raiffeisen Bank International’s 11.5 percent.

“Our strong result allows us to do three things: continue to fund growth in our markets, strengthen our capital base and pay dividends,” Treichl said.

Erste, which did not pay a dividend for 2014, said it was proposing a payout of 0.5 euros a share. ($1 = 0.9048 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

