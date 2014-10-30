FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Group keeps outlook, posts 9-month loss
October 30, 2014 / 6:51 AM / 3 years ago

Erste Group keeps outlook, posts 9-month loss

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank swung to a nine-month loss of 1.48 billion euros ($1.86 billion) and reiterated on Thursday it expected a record loss this year.

Erste had warned in July that hits from Hungary and Romania would push it to a 2014 net loss of up to 1.6 billion euros.

It had a common equity tier 1 capital ratio on a transitional basis of 10.8 percent of risk-weighted assets as of the end of September, it said in a statement, down from 11.4 percent at the end of last year. ($1=0.7936 euro) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

