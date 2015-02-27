FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Erste Group sees no big acquisitions in 2015 or 2016
February 27, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Erste Group sees no big acquisitions in 2015 or 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Erste Group says:

* Would Like To Expand Into Poland But This No-go area for next couple years

* Ceo says awaiting regulatory clarity on dividend policy, would like to maintain 30 percent payout ratio

* Erste group ceo says no major acquisitions planned for 2015 or 2016

* Erste Group in discussions on systemic risk buffer, ceo says unsure whether will lead to higher regulatory capital target

* Erste group says expects profit in hungary in 2016

* Erste group says won’t sell securities for quantitative easing programme Further company coverage: (Reporting By Michael Shields)

