BRIEF-Erste, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank finance Hungary real estate deal

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank AG Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

*Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and Erste Group Bank AG have jointly underwritten 126 million euro senior facility for a consortium led by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing

*proceeds to finance acquisition of prime real estate portfolio in Budapest. Portfolio includes MOM Park and West End Business Centre

*transaction closed on July 31, 2015

*portfolio was acquired from a fund managed by AEW Europe.

