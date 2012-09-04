Hungary unlikely to secure IMF deal in 2012 -Erste Hungary CEO

* Erste Hungary to break even this year after big 2011 loss

* Criticises govt approach in talks with financial sector

BUDAPEST, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Hungary is unlikely to secure an International Monetary Fund-led financing backstop this year and may struggle to broker an agreement at all, the head of Erste Group Bank’s Hungarian unit told local news website index.hu on Tuesday.

Hungary, which is seeking a multi-billion euro loan from the IMF and the European Union to shield its markets from a deepening euro zone debt crisis, is expected to respond to lenders’ preconditions for assistance this month.

The IMF/EU, which ended an initial set of talks in July, have not yet set a date for the next round of discussions with Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s conservative government, which has spooked markets with a string of controversial measures.

“Even if there will be an agreement, I do not expect this to happen this year,” Erste Hungary Chief Executive Radovan Jelasic was quoted by index.hu as saying in an interview. “But I assign a rather slim chance to an agreement anyway.”

Jelasic said that, along with other bank executives in Hungary, he had also met the IMF/EU delegation.

The Austrian lender, which vies with Raiffeisen Bank International to be emerging Europe’s No.2 lender after Unicredit, injected 600 million euros into its Hungarian unit last year.

That covered losses from a government programme that allowed households to pay back expensive foreign currency mortgages in a lump sum at below-market rates, one of Orban’s unconventional policies that also include Europe’s highest bank tax.

These measures have stifled lending in the central European country of 10 million people, mired in its second recession in four years due to domestic austerity and a slowdown in the neighbouring euro zone, its main export market.

Jelasic said Erste expected to break even in Hungary this year after posting a 152 billion forint ($672 million) loss in 2011 which wiped out all of its profit since 1999.

Despite the difficulties, Jelasic said Erste was committed to maintaining its high exposure to Hungary in the long run.

However, he criticised the government’s approach to handling negotiations with the financial sector.

“I have learned in Hungary over the past year what the word discussion means in Hungary,” Jelasic was quoted as saying. “In a very narrow circle and with very limited time available you are informed about plans and facts.”

Jelasic said there were several banks for sale in Hungary but a transaction required two sides, and buyers were apparently not there. He said Erste was not for sale in Hungary.