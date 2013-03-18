Hungary's rate cuts won't boost company lending-Erste

* Official rates at all-time low of 5.25 percent

* Central bank in easing mode to unshackle weak economy

* Erste Hungary head calls for stability, less uncertainty

BUDAPEST, March 18 (Reuters) - Hungary’s recent string of rate cuts will bring no breakthrough in lending to companies, Erste Bank’s head in Hungary was quoted as saying on Monday in business daily Vilaggazdasag.

The National Bank of Hungary is widely expected to reduce interest rates further from an already record low of 5.25 percent hit last month, just before Prime Minister Viktor Orban installed Gyorgy Matolcsy, his close ally, to lead the bank.

Orban’s government, which slapped banks with Europe’s highest levy on the sector to avoid painful austerity measures, is under pressure to get the economy growing with just over a year left before voters head to the polls.

“Reducing interest rates - while it helps new lending to some extent - will not bring the expected breakthrough, because if a company does not dare take out a loan at 8 percent interest, they will not do otherwise at 5 percent,” Radovan Jelasic told Vilaggazdasag in an interview.

He said reviving lending and demand in the recession-bound economy would be a gradual, tough process that will also require economic stability and a significant reduction in the uncertainty plaguing investors.

Investors in Hungary have been unnerved by frequent and unpredictable changes in policy as premier Orban has used his huge parliamentary majority to rewrite the constitution and major laws in ways critics say could weaken democracy.

The Hungarian central bank, which next week meets to discuss interest rates under a new governor, former Economy Minister Gyorgy Matolcsy, has cut interest rates by 175 basis points since August.

Jelasic said Erste was not planning any serious reorganisation or closure of branch offices this year in Hungary and was focusing on growth and making efforts to revive lending. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs; Editing by David Holmes)