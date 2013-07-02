Erste Group share placing priced at 18.75 euros

VIENNA, July 2 (Reuters) - The placement price for shares in Erste Group Bank was set at 18.75 euros each in an accelerated book-building process, Erste said on Tuesday.

The shares closed on Monday at 20.41 euros.

The Austrian lender is raising around 660 million euros ($860 million) via a capital increase that includes a share sale to institutional investors and a rights issue for existing shareholders at a ratio of four new shares per 45 existing shares.