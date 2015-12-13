RPT-MEDIA-Erste CEO warns against over-regulation of lending - Die Presse

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)

** Erste Group Chief Executive Andreas Treichl says in an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse he is seriously concerned about the European Central Bank’s (ECB) regulation of lending, which he says is moving towards taking away banks’ freedom to choose whom they grant loans to.

** “It causes me great concern that the ECB is pushing us into a standardisation of the lending business,” he is quoted as saying, adding Erste Group must report every loan of more than 25,000 euros ($27,455) under the ECB’s AnaCredit data collection project.

** “In the end it is not about data collection but about a system in which the ECB prescribes which loans banks may grant and which they may not,” Treichl says.

** “Where regulation must stop is where one takes away from banks the possibility to take on decisions on risk. Banks are there to take on risk,” he says.

** Banks should continue to be able to say, ‘This one doesn’t have enough capital but I trust him. I believe he is a good businessman and I will give him the money,'” Treichl says. “If one takes that possibility away from us, things will look bad.”

