FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-MEDIA-Erste CEO warns against over-regulation of lending - Die Presse
Sections
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Pictures
In the path of Hurricane Irma
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
Energy & Environment
Nissan takes EV battle to Tesla
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
December 13, 2015 / 12:26 PM / 2 years ago

RPT-MEDIA-Erste CEO warns against over-regulation of lending - Die Presse

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers. No change to text.)

VIENNA, Dec 13 (Reuters) -

** Erste Group Chief Executive Andreas Treichl says in an interview with Austrian newspaper Die Presse he is seriously concerned about the European Central Bank’s (ECB) regulation of lending, which he says is moving towards taking away banks’ freedom to choose whom they grant loans to.

** “It causes me great concern that the ECB is pushing us into a standardisation of the lending business,” he is quoted as saying, adding Erste Group must report every loan of more than 25,000 euros ($27,455) under the ECB’s AnaCredit data collection project.

** “In the end it is not about data collection but about a system in which the ECB prescribes which loans banks may grant and which they may not,” Treichl says.

** “Where regulation must stop is where one takes away from banks the possibility to take on decisions on risk. Banks are there to take on risk,” he says.

** Banks should continue to be able to say, ‘This one doesn’t have enough capital but I trust him. I believe he is a good businessman and I will give him the money,'” Treichl says. “If one takes that possibility away from us, things will look bad.”

** For the full interview, please click on: here

$1 = 0.9106 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.