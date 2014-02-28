FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste CEO says AQR impact clearer by mid-year
February 28, 2014 / 8:52 AM / 4 years ago

Erste CEO says AQR impact clearer by mid-year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank expects to gain clarity on the likely impact of a European Central Bank examination of its assets by mid-year, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said.

“By mid-year we would get a better feeling what this means for us,” Treichl told analysts on a conference call monitored by Reuters after the bank reported 2013 results on Friday.

The ECB’s asset quality review (AQR) is part of a wide-ranging examination of 128 of the euro zone’s largest banks to address lingering doubts about their health. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

