Erste Group Q3 net profit exceeds forecasts
November 6, 2015 / 6:57 AM / 2 years ago

Erste Group Q3 net profit exceeds forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Erste Group reported third-quarter net profit above analysts’ estimates as provisions for converting Swiss franc-denominated loans in Croatia were partly offset by lower minorities and tax charges, and one-off divestment income.

Net profit in the third quarter rose to 276.9 million euros ($301.1 million), it said on Friday, compared with an average forecast of 206 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, Ediring by Michael Shields)

