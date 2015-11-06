Erste Group Q3 net profit exceeds forecasts

VIENNA, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Erste Group reported third-quarter net profit above analysts’ estimates as provisions for converting Swiss franc-denominated loans in Croatia were partly offset by lower minorities and tax charges, and one-off divestment income.

Net profit in the third quarter rose to 276.9 million euros ($301.1 million), it said on Friday, compared with an average forecast of 206 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.9195 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy, Ediring by Michael Shields)