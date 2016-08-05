FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Group Q2 net profit comes in slightly above guidance
August 5, 2016 / 6:00 AM / a year ago

Erste Group Q2 net profit comes in slightly above guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 5 (Reuters) - A one-off gain from the sale of it shares in VISA Europe as well as improved business conditions in much of central and eastern Europe helped lift net profit at Austrian lender Erste Group in the second quarter, it said on Friday.

Net profit rose to 567.0 million euros ($631.4 million) in the three months to the end of June from 261.4 million in the same period last year, slightly above the bank's guidance of roughly 560 million euros it issued last month.

The sale of its stakes in VISA Europe brought in 138.7 million euros, it said, in line with the roughly 139 million euros it forecast on July 14. (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
