10 months ago
Erste Group's Q3 profit rises, largely in line with expectations
November 4, 2016 / 7:01 AM / 10 months ago

Erste Group's Q3 profit rises, largely in line with expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Net profit at Erste Group rose roughly in line with analysts' expectations in the third quarter, putting the Austrian bank on track to double its annual dividend to 1 euro ($1.11) a share, the company said on Friday.

Net profit rose to 337.4 million euros in the three months ended September from 276.9 million euros in the same period last year, Erste said. That compared with an average forecast of 340 million euros in a Reuters poll of analysts. ($1 = 0.9008 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

