BRIEF-China Vanke's unit to invest 5 bln yuan with partners on property projects
* Says its unit to invest 5.031 billion yuan ($730.31 million) with partners on property projects
VIENNA May 5 Erste Group Bank's first-quarter net profit came in slightly below expectations as IT projects led to an increase in personnel and other expenses, the Austrian lender said on Friday.
Net profit after minorities fell 4.6 percent from the same quarter a year earlier to 262.2 million euros ($288 million). Analysts had on average expected net profit of 270 million euros, according to a Reuters poll.
Erste kept its 2017 outlook. ($1 = 0.9104 euros) (Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Michael Shields)
* Qtrly revenue 336.7 million rgt versus 334.8 million rgt, qtrly profit attributable 176.7 million rgt versus 182.8 million rgt Source text :(http://bit.ly/2rHRRDh) Further company coverage:
* Unit has been served with notices of assessment for years of assessment 2009 – 2011, and 2013 respectively dated 4 may 2017