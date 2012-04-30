FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erste tweaks outlook, sees stable 2012 oper profit
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
California
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 30, 2012 / 5:45 AM / 5 years ago

Erste tweaks outlook, sees stable 2012 oper profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, April 30 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank tweaked its 2012 outlook to see stable rather than slightly higher operating profit as provisions for business in Hungary and Romania continue to weigh.

Emerging Europe’s number two lender reported first-quarter net profit rose 7.8 percent to 346.5 million euros ($459.4 million), beating the average estimate of 301 million in a Reuters poll of analysts, helped by 250 million euros in one-off income from buying back hybrid debt.

Its capital ratio as defined by the European Banking Authority climbed to 9.7 percent at the end of the quarter, it said on Monday. ($1 = 0.7542 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Mike Nesbit)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.