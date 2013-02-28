Erste Group aims for stable 2013 operating result

VIENNA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank said on Thursday it aimed to keep operating results flat in 2013 by using cost cuts to compensate for tepid loan demand.

“Erste Group targets a stable operating result for 2013. This is expected to be achieved by offsetting slightly lower operating income as a result of moderate loan demand and the low interest rate environment with lower operating costs,” it said, adding year-on-year operating performance should improve in the last three quarters of 2013.

The Austrian bank swung to a fourth-quarter net loss after minorities of 113.8 million euros ($149.2 million) from a year-earlier profit of 254.1 million. Ten analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected a loss of 139 million euros.

It proposed reinstating a dividend of 0.4 euro per share, in line with the poll average of 0.41 euros.