FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erste aims for stable 2014 operating profit
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 28, 2014 / 6:56 AM / 4 years ago

Erste aims for stable 2014 operating profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group aims to keep operating profit roughly steady this year as key markets in Austria and central and eastern Europe stabilise, it said on Friday.

“Against this backdrop Erste Group anticipates a slow start to the year but aims to keep operating profit stable... at about 3.1 billion euros,” it said, adding that this meant plus or minus 2 percent.

Proposing to halve its dividend to 0.2 euros, Erste said it expected risk costs to decline by no more than 5 percent, to about 1.7 billion euros ($2.3 billion).

Erste put 2013 net profit at 61 million euros. It had announced on Feb. 11 that net profit slumped by nearly 90 percent to around 60 million euros as goodwill writedowns and tax effects hit the bottom line.

$1 = 0.7309 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.