FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erste Group to inject more cash into Romanian unit
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 7, 2012 / 10:09 AM / 5 years ago

Erste Group to inject more cash into Romanian unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank will inject more money into its Romanian unit BCR via a capital increase worth nearly 111 million euros ($142.1 million), the Austrian lender said on Wednesday.

Erste, which holds just over 93 percent of BCR, will subscribe fully to the capital increase, a spokeswoman said, confirming a report in the WirtschaftsBlatt newspaper.

Erste said last month it expected risk costs to peak in Romania this year and that BCR would return to profitability in 2013.

$1 = 0.7812 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Alison Birrane

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.