FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erste Group's main shareholder cuts stake
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
December 5, 2013 / 9:57 AM / 4 years ago

Erste Group's main shareholder cuts stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The foundation that is Austrian lender Erste Group Bank’s biggest shareholder has cut its stake to 21.7 percent from 23.6 percent by selling 8.5 million shares to institutional investors in a private placement, it said.

The Erste oesterreichische Spar-Casse Privatstiftung foundation said it sold the shares on Thursday to cut debt. It did not give a price for the placement, which at current prices would be worth around 210 million euros ($285 million).

Erste shares were down 1.0 percent at 24.70 euros by 0946 GMT, while the Stoxx European banking index rose 0.4 percent.

The foundation aims to safeguard the independence of Erste Group Bank and donates part of its income for public projects in the region. ($1 = 0.7377 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.