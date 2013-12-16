FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste details sovereign exposure at end-H1
December 16, 2013 / 5:57 PM / 4 years ago

Erste details sovereign exposure at end-H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank said on Monday its largest sovereign exposure at the end of the first half was to home country Austria.

In a release detailing its holdings as part of a European Banking Authority “transparency exercise”, Erste put its exposure to Austria at 9.83 billion euros ($13.52 billion), to the Czech Republic at 9.49 billion, to Slovakia at 6.14 billion, to Romania at 5.33 billion and to Hungary at 2.01 billion.

Raiffeisen Zentralbank, the unlisted parent of Raiffeisen Bank International, did not release any data from the exercise.

For a story in the EBA checks see: ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields)

