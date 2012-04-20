FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste's Czech unit keeps dividend, retains earnings
#Credit Markets
April 20, 2012 / 2:10 PM / in 5 years

Erste's Czech unit keeps dividend, retains earnings

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, April 20 (Reuters) - Ceska Sporitelna, a unit of Erste Group Bank, said shareholders approved at Friday’s annual meeting payment of an unchanged dividend of 4.56 billion crowns ($241.40 million), or 30 crowns per share, and retaining most of its 2011 profit.

“Ceska Sporitelna will transfer the remaining portion of the profit that is not paid out in dividends into retained profit, thereby boosting its equity capital,” the bank said in a statement.

Ceska Sporitelna, the biggest Czech bank by assets, reported a 15.03 billion crown profit for last year.

It had Tier I capital adequacy of 13.6 percent at the end of 2011, far above the regulatory minimum of 9 percent, and a loan/deposit ratio of 71.9 percent, showing its strong funding position. ($1 = 18.8895 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka)

