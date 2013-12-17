Erste takes 350 mln eur writedown, keeps outlook

VIENNA, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group Bank is writing down goodwill by around 350 million euros ($481 million), primarily for Romanian unit BCR, the bank said on Tuesday.

“This is mainly due to higher capital requirements applied in these (regular) impairment tests. The write-down will be booked in the fourth quarter of 2013 and will have no impact on regulatory capital ratios,” it said in a statement.

It confirmed the guidance it gave in October for 2013 group operating results, risk costs and the performance of the Romanian retail and small and mid-sized company sub-segment.

Erste at the time saw a decline of up to 5 percent in its operating result, in line with developments in the first nine months, and for risk provisions to fall by 10 to 15 percent, mainly due to an improvement in Romania. ($1 = 0.7271 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)