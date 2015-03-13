FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MOVES-Erste Asset Management names Stepan Mikolasek head of equity
Sections
Featured
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Business
Nestle buys majority stake in Blue Bottle Coffee
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
Cyber Risk
Top Democrat likens Equifax to Enron amid data breach fallout
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 13, 2015 / 10:45 AM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Erste Asset Management names Stepan Mikolasek head of equity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 13 (Reuters) - Erste Asset Management, part of Erste Group Bank AG, appointed Stepan Mikolasek as head of its newly created equity management team.

Mikolasek, who has more than 15 years of experience as an investment manager, will be responsible for all equity-related activities and report to Chief Investment Officer Gerold Permoser, the company said.

Erste also named Peter Szopo head of the equity team in Vienna and chief equity strategist.

Mikolasek was earlier chief investment officer and member of the board of Erste Asset Management group’s Czech investment company.

The appointment is effective March 16, the company said.

Peter Szopo has been adviser for equity fund management in Central and East European equity markets with Erste Asset Management since May 2013, the company said.

Reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.