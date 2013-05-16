Austria's Erste Group says can repay state aid

VIENNA, May 16 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank could repay at any time the 1.2 billion euros ($1.54 billion) it got in state aid during the global banking crisis, it said on Thursday, but reiterated it still had no schedule for doing so.

“We already feel placed for this,” finance chief Manfred Wimmer told the bank’s annual shareholders meeting, but said actual repayment depended on talks with regulators.

“My hope is that this will be the case relatively soon,” Chief Executive Andreas Treichl added.

Treichl said Erste had no desire to support a “bad bank” that could help make parts of nationalised lender Hypo Alpe Adria more attractive to potential buyers.

UniCredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Bank International have said the same.

Erste and other Austrian lenders are already paying a bank levy that was increased last year to help finance a state rescue of Volksbanken AG, and that is enough, Treichl said.

“I find Erste Group’s contribution to the Austrian banking sector is fully covered with this,” he said. “We don’t intend to make an additional contribution. Others should do this.”

He also said Erste was still far from achieving its long-term goal of buying a bank in Poland. “At the moment we see no appropriate chance to get a foothold in Poland at an appropriate price,” he said. ($1=0.7775 euros) (Reporting by Angelika Gruber; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Greg Mahlich)