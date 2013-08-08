FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Group repays Austrian state aid as promised
August 8, 2013 / 8:37 AM / in 4 years

Erste Group repays Austrian state aid as promised

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VIENNA, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank on Thursday repaid the entire 1.76 billion euros ($2.34 billion) in non-voting capital it raised from the state and private investors in 2009 to help weather the financial crisis, the company said.

The move by central and eastern Europe’s third-biggest lender had been well flagged when Erste raised around 660 million euros last month in a share sale.

Austria provided 1.22 billion of the capital and private investors the rest. Including a pro-rata dividend for 2013 to be paid next June, the state will have received 448 million euros in dividends and private investors 198 million.

“We have a lot of respect for the Austrian federal government, which ... took swift action, and we would also like to thank Austrian taxpayers and private investors that kept their faith in us,” Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said.

Rival BAWAG PSK has already repaid 50 million of its 550 million euros in state aid, while the Raiffeisen group has said it is in no rush to pay back before the end of 2017 the 1.75 billion euros it owes the state.

$1 = 0.7508 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Tom Pfeiffer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
