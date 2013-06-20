FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste says CFO Wimmer to retire, CRO to succeed him
June 20, 2013 / 7:17 AM / in 4 years

Erste says CFO Wimmer to retire, CRO to succeed him

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, June 20 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank Chief Financial Officer Manfred Wimmer will retire in September and be replaced by Chief Risk Officer Gernot Mittendorfer, the Austrian lender said on Thursday.

“Manfred Wimmer will be leaving the management board at his own request and retire as of Sept. 1, 2013,” it said in a statement that gave no reason for the move. Wimmer, who was born in 1956, has been CFO since September 2008.

Andreas Gottschling, until recently head of risk analytics and operational risk management at Deutsche Bank, would become CRO in September, the bank said. (Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by Georgina Prodhan)

