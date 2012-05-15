FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland, Bulgaria on Erste's long-term radar - CEO
#Financials
May 15, 2012 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Poland, Bulgaria on Erste's long-term radar - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 15 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank has no immediate plans to expand further in central and eastern Europe but has Poland and Bulgaria in mind for the long run, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told shareholders on Tuesday.

“If we look into the long term, the market we have to move into urgently - and urgently means for me sometime in the next 25 years - is Poland,” he said in response to a question.

“Afterwards we will probably relatively soon get into Bulgaria. At the moment we have no expansion plans in this direction.”

Erste, emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender, thinks Ukraine remains a “very interesting market” for the long term given its commodity wealth and geography, he added, although he added it was hard to judge the country’s political direction. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

