#Credit Markets
July 10, 2014 / 10:23 AM / 3 years ago

Erste sees Hungarian FX law hit up to 300 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 10 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank faces a hit of up to 300 million euros ($409 million) from a new Hungarian law that makes banks compensate borrowers for mispriced foreign-currency loans, a spokesman said on Thursday.

Erste had cited the impact of the law and fresh writedowns in Romania when warning last week that it expected a record 2014 loss of up to 1.6 billion euros.

Austrian rival Raiffeisen Bank International has estimated the Hungarian law would cost it up to 160 million euros. . UniCredit Bank Austria has not detailed its exposure but said it will make a profit in Hungary this year in any event. ($1 = 0.7331 Euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

