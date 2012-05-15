FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 15, 2012 / 11:06 AM / 5 years ago

Erste Group CEO doesn't think capital hike coming

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 15 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank is unlikely to raise its equity capital, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told shareholders on Tuesday, but left the door open for a capital increase should regulatory conditions change.

“I don’t believe it will come to a capital increase although...you can never know which equity rules will still come,” he said in response to a question.

Erste’s capital ratio as defined by the European Banking Authority stood at 9.7 percent at the end of the first quarter, it said at the end of April.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Erica Billingham

