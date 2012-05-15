Erste Group CEO doesn't think capital hike coming

VIENNA, May 15 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank is unlikely to raise its equity capital, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl told shareholders on Tuesday, but left the door open for a capital increase should regulatory conditions change.

“I don’t believe it will come to a capital increase although...you can never know which equity rules will still come,” he said in response to a question.

Erste’s capital ratio as defined by the European Banking Authority stood at 9.7 percent at the end of the first quarter, it said at the end of April.