Erste Group turns more upbeat on 2013 - CEO
July 31, 2012 / 8:36 AM / 5 years ago

Erste Group turns more upbeat on 2013 - CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 31 (Reuters) - Austrian lender Erste Group Bank has become more upbeat about prospects for 2013, executives said on Tuesday.

Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said the bank, vying to defend its spot as emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender, had focused on becoming as efficient as possible and cleaning up legacy trouble spots amid economic headwinds.

“And I think we can be very confident that 2012 in that respect will have brought us a very, very substantial way forward. So, irrespective of what the overall environment will bring to us in 2013, we look at that year a lot more relaxed than a couple of quarters ago,” he told a conference call with analysts after quarterly results. (Reporting by Michael Shields and Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
