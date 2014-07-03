Erste Group forecasts 2014 loss of 1.4-1.6 bln eur

VIENNA, July 3 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank expects to lose up to 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion) this year given the need to boost provisions in Hungary and Romania, it said on Thursday.

It said it expected risk costs to rise from the planned 1.7 billion euros to about 2.4 billion this year. It forecast its group operating result would slightly miss guidance this year “due to weaker operating results in Romania and Hungary”