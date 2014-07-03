FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste Group forecasts 2014 loss of 1.4-1.6 bln eur
#Financials
July 3, 2014 / 4:27 PM / 3 years ago

Erste Group forecasts 2014 loss of 1.4-1.6 bln eur

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 3 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank expects to lose up to 1.6 billion euros ($2.2 billion) this year given the need to boost provisions in Hungary and Romania, it said on Thursday.

It said it expected risk costs to rise from the planned 1.7 billion euros to about 2.4 billion this year. It forecast its group operating result would slightly miss guidance this year “due to weaker operating results in Romania and Hungary”

$1 = 0.7331 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by David Holmes

