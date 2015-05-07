FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Erste boosts Q1 net as risk costs fall
May 7, 2015 / 5:47 AM / 2 years ago

Erste boosts Q1 net as risk costs fall

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, May 7 (Reuters) - Erste Group more than doubled first-quarter net profit to 225.8 million euros ($256.8 million), easily beating market expectations as risk provisions dropped, emerging Europe’s third-largest lender said on Thursday.

It stuck to its forecast that 2015 operating profit would fall at a mid-single-digit rate from the 3.09 billion euros it made in 2014 given lower operating results in Hungary and Romania and persistently low interest rates.

Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected net profit after minorities to rise 82.5 percent to 188 million euros.

$1 = 0.8800 euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Shadia Nasralla

