UPDATE 2-Erste boosts Q1 net profit as risk costs fall

By Michael Shields

VIENNA, May 7 (Reuters) - A brighter economic picture across most of central and eastern Europe is helping Erste Group to bounce back from a record 2014 net loss, the region’s third-biggest lender said on Thursday, as it beat first-quarter profit estimates.

Mortgage loans are on the rise and consumer lending is picking up in places including the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, Chief Executive Andreas Treichl said, while corporate loans are seeing better volume although weak margins.

Vienna-based Erste more than doubled first-quarter net profit to 225.8 million euros ($256.8 million) as risk provisions halved, though it added this rate of improvement would not be sustained over the full year.

It stuck to its forecast for 2015 operating profit to fall by a mid-single-digit percentage from 3.09 billion euros in 2014, given lower operating results in Hungary and Romania and persistently low interest rates.

Big writedowns in those two countries torpedoed 2014 results, and Erste stuck to its outlook for another loss in Hungary this year given the country’s high bank levy.

It expected loan growth in the low single digits and a decline in risk costs to 1.0-1.2 billion euros this year, while banking levies were set to total about 360 million euros.

Erste’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio under fully phased-in Basel 3 standards fell to 10.2 percent of risk-weighted assets from 10.6 percent at the end of 2014 as first-quarter profit could not be booked yet as capital.

It was seeking clarification from supervisors on whether booking risk costs quarterly, but counting profit contributions as capital only with half-year and full-year results, was the right approach. Treichl said the ratio should be back up to 10.6 percent at mid-year, a level with which he felt comfortable.

Erste again played down prospects for big acquisitions, especially in Poland, a big gap in its seven-country footprint.

“We have defined Poland as an attractive market but we see no pressure and there is nothing currently in the pipeline except minor steps we are doing in our core markets,” Chief Financial Officer Gernot Mittendorfer told a conference call.

Treichl added: “In the long term Poland should be one of our markets because we define ourselves as a financial institution for the eastern part of the EU and Poland is the largest country in there, but Poland is not going to run away.”

Erste’s rivals include market leader UniCredit Bank Austria and Raiffeisen Bank International, which unlike Erste rely heavily on Russia for profits.

Erste shares were down 0.7 percent to 24.93 euros by 0930 GMT.