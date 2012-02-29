Erste upbeat on 2012 after Q4 net profit beat

VIENNA, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank AG , emerging Europe’s second-biggest lender, forecast improved 2012 operating results as risk costs fall from elevated 2011 levels.

It said on Wednesday the economies in most of its core markets would grow this year, with only Hungary and Croatia set for “a mild negative performance”.

“Against this backdrop and despite the reduction of non-core assets, Erste Group expects a slightly rising operating result in 2012 supported by selective loan growth in its core markets and further cost reductions,” it said.

“Risk costs should decrease in 2012 as extraordinary effects such as the 450 million euro one-off provisions in Hungary are not expected to recur. Erste Group expects the EBA capital ratio to exceed 9 percent beyond June 30, 2012.”

Fourth-quarter net profit after minority interest edged up year on year to 254.1 million euros ($341.1 million), beating the average estimate of 181 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.