FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erste Group again cuts 2012 outlook
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 31, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Erste Group again cuts 2012 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 31 (Reuters) - Erste Group Bank again cut its outlook for 2012 operating profit on Tuesday, seeing results “somewhat behind” 2011 levels as economies in emerging Europe struggle and revenue suffers as it reduces non-core assets.

The Austrian bank’s second-quarter net profit after minorities fell to 107.1 million euros ($131.1 million) from 199.4 million a year earlier. Analysts polled by Reuters had on average expected 113 million euros.

“While the full-year operating result is expected to stay somewhat behind 2011, risk costs are also expected to decline to about 2.0 billion euros in 2012, despite risk costs peaking in Romania this year. In addition, BCR, Erste Group’s Romanian subsidiary, is expected to return to profitability in 2013,” it said.

Erste Group had in April turned more cautious in its 2012 outlook, forecasting only stable operating profit rather than a rise. ($1 = 0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Angelika Gruber)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.