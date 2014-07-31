Erste Group swings to H1 loss of 929.7 mln euros

VIENNA, July 31 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank swung to a first-half loss of 929.7 million euros ($1.25 billion) as it booked impairment charges and set aside 130 million euros for a Hungarian law forcing banks to compensate customers for mispriced loans.

It reiterated on Thursday its outlook after emerging Europe’s third-biggest lender warned on July 3 that fresh hits from Hungary and Romania will push it to a record 2014 net loss of up to 1.6 billion euros.