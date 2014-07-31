FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Erste Group swings to H1 loss of 929.7 mln euros
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 31, 2014 / 5:51 AM / 3 years ago

Erste Group swings to H1 loss of 929.7 mln euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, July 31 (Reuters) - Austria’s Erste Group Bank swung to a first-half loss of 929.7 million euros ($1.25 billion) as it booked impairment charges and set aside 130 million euros for a Hungarian law forcing banks to compensate customers for mispriced loans.

It reiterated on Thursday its outlook after emerging Europe’s third-biggest lender warned on July 3 that fresh hits from Hungary and Romania will push it to a record 2014 net loss of up to 1.6 billion euros.

$1 = 0.7465 Euros Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Ryan Woo

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.